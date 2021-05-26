TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,816,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 6,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

