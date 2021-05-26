TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $878.79. 5,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $828.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $881.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

