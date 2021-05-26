TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,154. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

