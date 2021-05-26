Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,951.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 319,957 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after buying an additional 493,475 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 93.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,707,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

