Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

