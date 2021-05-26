Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

