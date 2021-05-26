Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Down to $1,506.44

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,506.44, but opened at $1,472.30. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,478.35, with a volume of 12 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,595.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 260 shares of company stock worth $416,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

