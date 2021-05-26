Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INN opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

