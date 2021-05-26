Texas Permanent School Fund Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHE opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.16. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $126,947. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

