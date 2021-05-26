Texas Permanent School Fund Has $899,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGO opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

