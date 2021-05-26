Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,080 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AMERISAFE worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSF stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,938 shares of company stock worth $952,092. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

