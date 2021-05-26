Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 940 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,787 shares of company stock worth $3,091,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.