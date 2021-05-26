Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of The Children’s Place worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period.

PLCE opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

