The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will report earnings per share of $2.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.49 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

ALL stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

