The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 480,901 shares.The stock last traded at $42.98 and had previously closed at $40.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 55.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

