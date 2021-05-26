The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.30. 258,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $341.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

