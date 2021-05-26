The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $317.45. 227,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

