The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.80

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 53909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.