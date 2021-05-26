The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $34.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. 113,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,232,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit