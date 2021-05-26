The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $34.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. 113,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,232,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

