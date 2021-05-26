The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 776.9% in May

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 776.9% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

NYSE SCX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.