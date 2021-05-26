The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kemper were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

KMPR stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

