The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Stock Position Reduced by Corre Partners Management LLC

Corre Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the quarter. The Marcus comprises approximately 6.6% of Corre Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corre Partners Management LLC owned 1.68% of The Marcus worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,128 shares of company stock worth $4,389,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

MCS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $635.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

