The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,928 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

