The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

