The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.
NYSE:TJX opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.
In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
