The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of The Travelers Companies worth $59,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.73 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

