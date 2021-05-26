The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 236,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 310.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 770,053 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 106,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 21.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of WU opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,991. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

