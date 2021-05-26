Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 320.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $208.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

