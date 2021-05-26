Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

