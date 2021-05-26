Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,272,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

