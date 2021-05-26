Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $131,200.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00957646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.96 or 0.09754100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00091521 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

