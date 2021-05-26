Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.66

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $29.48. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 15,820 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $88,189.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $586,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.