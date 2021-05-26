Timothy Gray Sells 5,347 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ATEX stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

