Tiptree Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average daily volume of 471 call options.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 5,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at $127,363.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah bought 40,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,052.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $354.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

