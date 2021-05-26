Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $550.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

