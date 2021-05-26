Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $2.29. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 77,639 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,515,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

