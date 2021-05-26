Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.