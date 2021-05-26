TomoChain Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $122.33 million and $12.88 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00356026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00187724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00834943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00031758 BTC.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,501,438 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

