Tornado Cash Price Tops $50.43 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.43 or 0.00129702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00061301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00359095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00189870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.52 or 0.00862953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,230 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

