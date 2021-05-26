Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TOU opened at C$28.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.93. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

