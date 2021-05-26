TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,859 shares of company stock worth $10,330,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

