TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.93. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Analyst Recommendations for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit