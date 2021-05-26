TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.93. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

