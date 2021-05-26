Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.36.

TRNS opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $406.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

