TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,816 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up approximately 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.54% of TransUnion worth $93,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. 6,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

