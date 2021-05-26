Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,459.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -160.00.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

