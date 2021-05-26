Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 800,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,368,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 592,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

