Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $878,514,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.54. 94,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average is $205.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

