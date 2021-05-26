Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.19. 3,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $710.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.72. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

