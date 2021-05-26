Tredje AP fonden Sells 275,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,713,509 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 411,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,883. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,044.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.