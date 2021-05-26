Tredje AP fonden Sells 75,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.11% of Trimble worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,448. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.