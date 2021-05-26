Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Triumph Group traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. 8,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 297,833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $2,241,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $898.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

